Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – No-Merit Brief (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – No-Merit Brief (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 7, 2021

In this case involving domestic violence and methamphetamine use, the no-merit brief filed by respondent-father’s appellate counsel identified certain issues relating to the termination proceeding that could potentially support an award of appellate relief, including whether the trial court had lawfully found that respondent’s parental rights in “Jacob” were subject to termination and whether the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo