Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Post-Petition Evidence (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Post-Petition Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 7, 2021

At the termination of parental rights hearing, DSS counsel objected to testimony about events that occurred after the date the termination petition was filed, stating that the standard for termination was to look at what “happened prior to the date of the filing of the action.” Nevertheless, the trial court allowed a DSS supervisor to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo