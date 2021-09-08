Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – No-Merit Brief – Insufficient Progress (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – No-Merit Brief – Insufficient Progress (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 8, 2021

Respondent-father’s failure to comply with the court’s orders or to address his substance abuse issues, as well as his continued involvement in criminal conduct and resulting incarceration, evinced a lack of reasonable progress since the children were removed from the children’s mother’s custody in May 2018. The trial court did not err in adjudicating the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo