Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Substance Abuse (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Substance Abuse (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 8, 2021

Respondent-mother argues that there was no evidence that substance abuse was a continuing issue at the time of the termination of parental rights hearing. However, where (1) respondent stipulated that she had “an extensive history of polysubstance abuse [and] a long history of using methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, opiates, and marijuana, as well as other substances”; (2) ...

