Indigent defense office fights for funding as cuts create crisis

By: Heath Hamacher September 8, 2021

  The constitutional right to counsel is a right to competent and effective counsel, but in North Carolina, there are concerns that the public defense system created to defend those who can’t afford to defend themselves is failing. The executive director of the state’s Office of Indigent Defense Services (IDS), Mary Pollard, said that many lawyers stand ready and willing, but unable, to help.  “People who do this work tend to have ...

