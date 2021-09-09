Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – First Impression – Superior Court Jurisdiction – Waiver of Revocation Hearing

Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – First Impression – Superior Court Jurisdiction – Waiver of Revocation Hearing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 9, 2021

Under the plain language of G.S. § 15A-1347(b), where defendant waived his revocation hearing, and where the district court activated his sentences, the superior court lacked jurisdiction to hear defendant’s appeal. We vacate the superior court judgment and reinstate the district court judgment. State v. Flanagan (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-171-21, 12 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from ...

