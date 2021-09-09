Quantcast
Insurance — Life – No Insurable Interest – Incontestability Clause – STOLI Scheme – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 9, 2021

On an issue of first impression, the court declines to dismiss a life insurance company’s challenge to a policy it issued more than two years ago—despite the policy’s two-year incontestability clause, mandated by G.S. § 58-58-22(2)—when that challenge is based on the insurance company’s allegation that the policy was issued in the absence of an ...

