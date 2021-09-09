Quantcast
Schools & School Boards — Tort/Negligence – Duty of Care – Special Needs Student – Bus Driver – Independent Contractor – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 9, 2021

While the defendant-school board owes its students a duty of care commensurate with the students’ level of maturity, G.S. § 115C-253 allowed the school board to delegate this duty to an independent contractor. Before hiring a private school transportation company, the board researched and reviewed the private company’s reputation and safety plans, so the school ...

