Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence — Unfair Trade Practices – Aggravating Circumstances – Insurance – False Certificates – Damages (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Unfair Trade Practices – Aggravating Circumstances – Insurance – False Certificates – Damages (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 9, 2021

Some of the claims that form the basis for defendants’ unfair trade practices counterclaim are breach of contract claims. Defendants have sufficiently alleged aggravating circumstances, such as plaintiff’s issuance of false certificates of insurance to the parties’ customers and actively concealing the extent of his fraudulent conduct, to support their counterclaim. The court denies plaintiff’s motion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo