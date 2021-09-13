Quantcast
Charlotte attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan September 13, 2021

Attorney: Daniel C. Flint Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2016 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Sept. 7 Background: On Oct. 19, 2018, Flint was found guilty by a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California of entering an airport area in violation of security requirements, which is a felony. Flint had entered a secured ...

