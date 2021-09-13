Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / No causal link needed for N.C. court to hear suit over plane crash  (access required)

No causal link needed for N.C. court to hear suit over plane crash  (access required)

By: David Donovan September 13, 2021

  The estate of a North Carolina couple that died in a plane crash will be able to move forward with a lawsuit against the maker of the plane’s engine after the North Carolina Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s ruling and found that the state’s courts could exercise personal jurisdiction over the Alabama-based company. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo