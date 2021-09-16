Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence — Fraud – Insufficient Particularity – Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Fraud – Insufficient Particularity – Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 16, 2021

  Counterclaimants allege that counterclaim defendant Greg “Lindberg and his representatives fraudulently and intentionally misled [counterclaimant John] Rodgers into believing that Lindberg had, at all times operated his business portfolio in a prudent and lawful manner.” There are no particular allegations concerning when or where the misrepresentation occurred; furthermore, it is not at all clear what ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo