Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Jury Instructions – Self-Defense – Lack of Notice – Appeals – Waiver (access required)

Criminal Practice — Jury Instructions – Self-Defense – Lack of Notice – Appeals – Waiver (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 23, 2021

Defendant did not give notice that he intended to present the affirmative defense of self-defense, he waited until the day after the charge conference to request a jury instruction on self-defense, and he failed to object when given the opportunity to do so after the trial court gave a jury charge that did not instruct ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo