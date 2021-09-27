Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – Sept. 27

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 27, 2021

Benjamin L. Snowden and David T. Drooz have joined Fox Rothschild in the firm’s energy and natural resources practice in its Raleigh office as a partner as counsel, respectively. Snowden represents companies involved in the development and operation of renewable and other energy projects and comes to the firm from Kilpatrick Townsend. Drooz is experienced ...

