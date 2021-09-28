Quantcast
Wrongful death suit against distracted driver settles for $4M  (access required)

By: Scott Baughman September 28, 2021

  The estate of a 47-year-old North Carolina woman who was killed by a distracted driver has settled its case for $4 million, its attorneys report.   The plaintiff was represented by Brian Mickelsen and Danny Dalton of Mickelsen Dalton in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Walter Wood of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in Greenville, South Carolina. At the ...

