Criminal Practice – Reprosecution of vacated charges doesn’t trigger double jeopardy (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 4, 2021

Although the defendant’s prior convictions were vacated by the court, because the vacatur was based on a change in the law and not factual innocence, Double Jeopardy didn’t prevent reprosecution. Background Cordarrell A. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charged § 924(c) offenses in January 2010, but those convictions were vacated in September 2019 with the court’s award ...

