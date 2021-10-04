Quantcast
Wilmington attorney suspended for one year (access required)

By: David Donovan October 4, 2021

Attorney: Lonnie P. Merritt Location: Wilmington Bar membership: Member since 2008 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on Sept. 21 Background: Merritt represented a client in a domestic matter. During the representation, Merritt began a romantic relationship with the client that included sexual conduct. Merritt continued to represent the client until her divorce was ...

