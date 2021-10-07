Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – Absconding – Confrontation Right – Unpreserved Error (access required)

Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – Absconding – Confrontation Right – Unpreserved Error (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 7, 2021

The state presented evidence that (1) knowing he would test positive for marijuana and cocaine, defendant left the probation office without providing a requested sample; (2) thereafter, defendant’s probation officer twice visited d The state presented evidence that (1) knowing he would test positive for marijuana and cocaine, defendant left the probation office without providing a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo