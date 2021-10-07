Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – Absconding – Defendant’s Admission (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 7, 2021

On appeal, defendant argues the trial court erred in finding he violated his probation by absconding because the state failed to present competent evidence. However, at his probation revocation hearing, defendant admitted to absconding. He thereby relieved the state of its burden of producing competent evidence of the probation violation. We affirm the revocation of defendant’s ...

