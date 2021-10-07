Quantcast
Labor & Employment — Constitutional – First Amendment – Church Pastor – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 7, 2021

In order to rule on the counterclaims filed by defendant—a pastor purportedly fired from his position in the plaintiff-church—the trial court will first need to decide which version of the church’s bylaws was in effect and whether defendant was terminated in accordance with the applicable version of the bylaws. Since the trial court can make ...

