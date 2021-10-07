Quantcast
Labor & Employment — Public Employees – Termination – Unacceptable Personal Conduct – Resulting Harm (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 7, 2021

The respondent-agency fired petitioner, a career state employee, after petitioner—during a conversation with her supervisor—used a racial epithet to describe a client family. Because the agency did not consider the resulting harm from petitioner’s unacceptable personal conduct, the agency’s investigation into the matter was incomplete, and we cannot conduct meaningful appellate review regarding whether just ...

