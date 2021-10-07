Quantcast
Tort/Negligence — Domestic Relations – Alienation of Affections & Criminal Conversation – Constitutional Challenge – Interlocutory Appeal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 7, 2021

Although defendant challenges the constitutionality of G.S. § 52-13 (regarding actions for alienation of affections and criminal conversation), since the other matters raised by plaintiff’s complaint have not been resolved, defendant has not shown that he will be deprived of a substantial right if we do not immediately consider the trial court’s refusal to transfer ...

