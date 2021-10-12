Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Driving examiner to receive $300K after crash during test  (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 12, 2021

A driver’s examiner who was injured by an applicant who had an accident while trying to obtain his driver’s license will take home more than $300,000 in a post-trial settlement, his attorneys report.  Davis Poisson III and Fred D. Poisson Jr. of PoissonPoisson& Bower in Wadesboro report that their client, Jamie Hughes, a Stanly County resident and ...

