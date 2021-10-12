Quantcast
Supreme Court rescinds online trial experiences  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 12, 2021

The North Carolina Supreme Court has rescinded its order permitting the online completion of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules Rule 403 trial experiences. The last broadcast will be Oct. 14.   According to Rule 403, with some exceptions, an attorney licensed in the state may not appear alone as counsel in any hearing, trial, or deposition in a ...

