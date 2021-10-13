Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney’s suspension stayed (access required)

Charlotte attorney’s suspension stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan October 13, 2021

Attorney: Wesley S. White Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: The remaining portion of White’s suspension was stayed on Oct 5. Background: White was suspended from the practice of law for two years on May 11, provided that after three months he could apply for a stay of the remainder of the suspension. White had failed ...

