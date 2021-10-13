Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Fired cop can bring ‘fruits of labor’ claim against PD  (access required)

Fired cop can bring ‘fruits of labor’ claim against PD  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 13, 2021

  A police department’s failure to follow its own policies in not giving an officer enough time to prepare for a disciplinary hearing that led to his termination was a violation of the North Carolina Constitution’s guarantee of a fundamental right to “life, liberty, the enjoyment of the fruits of their own labor, and the pursuit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo