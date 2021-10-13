Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Lillington attorney censured (access required)

Lillington attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan October 13, 2021

Attorney: Mark A. Key Location: Lillington Bar membership: Member since 1997 Disciplinary action: Censured on Aug. 25 Background: Beginning in 2017, Key represented an estate in a personal injury matter and the administration of the estate. Key failed to timely file the required accounting of the estate and failed to reasonably consult with the estate’s fiduciary or promptly comply ...

