Administrative – CON – Demonstration Project – Fixed Extremity MRI – Project End – Full Capacity MRI

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 18, 2021

The respondent-intervenor medical practice obtained a certificate of need for a fixed extremity MRI scanner as part of a demonstration project. Within one year after the respondent-agency declared the project at an end, the practice applied for a change to offer additional MRI services at the diagnostic center created when it initially acquired its limited-use ...

