Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Arden attorney reprimanded (access required)

Arden attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan October 19, 2021

Attorney: Peter R. Henry Location: Arden Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 25 Background: Henry failed to properly respond to a discovery request on behalf of a client, leading to a summary judgment motion being granted in favor of the opposing party. In response to a grievance filed in the matter, Henry made misleading assertions ...

