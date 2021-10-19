Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – First Impression – Derivative Action – Claims against Directors – Joint Representation of Corporation and Directors (access required)

Corporate – First Impression – Derivative Action – Claims against Directors – Joint Representation of Corporation and Directors (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 19, 2021

Dual representation of a corporation and its directors in a shareholder derivative action was permissible where shareholders had not alleged serious misconduct by the directors, such as theft, fraud, or self-dealing. We deny plaintiffs’ motion to disqualify counsel from dual representation of the corporation and its directors in a derivative action. Defendant corporation was a family owned ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo