Gastonia attorney reprimanded (access required)

Gastonia attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan October 19, 2021

Attorney: Larry G. Hoyle Location: Gastonia Bar membership: Member since 1990 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 25 Background: In April 2015, a client hired Hoyle to file a motion for contempt against his wife in a child custody case. In June 2020 the wife contacted Hoyle about representing her in a juvenile case, and Hoyle represented the wife at ...

