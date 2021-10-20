Quantcast
Home / News / Commentary / New Appellate Rules amendments: Mandatory e-filing, records on appeal, and motions … oh my! (access required)

By: Guest Commentary October 20, 2021

BY BETH SCHERER A version of this story originally appeared on Fox Rothschild’s North Carolina Appellate Practice Blog. On Oct. 13 the North Carolina Supreme Court issued new amendments to the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure. Here are the key changes, which apply to notices of appeal filed on or after Jan. 1, 2022. Electronic appellate e-filing mandatory for counsel ...

