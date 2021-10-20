Quantcast
Prior record level nixed for failure to show work  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 20, 2021

  Math teachers find themselves incessantly reminding students that “this is why you need to show your work.” The North Carolina Court of Appeals recently found itself in much the same position in remanding a case so that the trial court can recheck its math and ordering a new sentencing hearing because it couldn’t reasonably determine ...

