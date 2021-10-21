Quantcast
By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 21, 2021

  A party to a quasi-judicial protest proceeding is entitled to absolute privilege in a libel suit being brought by a group of plaintiffs who were falsely accused of double voting in the 2016 election—but the lawyers, law firm and defense fund behind the election protest are not similarly protected, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ...

