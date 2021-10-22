Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Default Judgment – Bonding Requirement – Clarification (access required)

Civil Practice – Default Judgment – Bonding Requirement – Clarification (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 22, 2021

Upon plaintiffs’ motion, (1) the court clarifies that no bond need be posted before plaintiffs execute on the default judgment against defendant AppyCity, which was served with process via certified mail; (2) having been presented no principled argument for a reduction in the amounts of the bonds required to execute on the default judgment against ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo