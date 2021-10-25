Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Death by Motor Vehicle – Sentencing – Aggravating Factors – Stipulations – Elements of Crime (access required)

Criminal Practice — Death by Motor Vehicle – Sentencing – Aggravating Factors – Stipulations – Elements of Crime (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 25, 2021

In agreeing to plead guilty to felony death by motor vehicle, defendant stipulated to three aggravating factors. However, the only evidence available to support two of the aggravating factors was also required to prove essential elements of felony death by motor vehicle. Defendant’s stipulation that he “was armed with a deadly weapon at the time ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo