Labor & Employment — Public Employees – School Bus Driver – Unacceptable Personal Conduct – Speeding

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 25, 2021

Where (1) a witness testified that he saw the petitioner-bus driver driving a school activity bus on the highway at speeds up to 90 mph; (2) in order to make the trip in the time it took petitioner to drive it, she had to be averaging 70 mph; and (3) petitioner acknowledged work rules prohibiting ...

