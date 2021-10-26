Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Braddy to lead N.C. Assoc. of District Judges (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 26, 2021

Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy will serve as president of the North Carolina Association of District Court Judges, selected by the association’s membership during its fall convention on Oct. 20-22. Braddy, a Beaufort County native, will preside on the Board of Governors during his one-year term, according to a press release from ...

