Jury awards $175K to man hurt by x-ray machine in hospital

Jury awards $175K to man hurt by x-ray machine in hospital

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 26, 2021

A man who was struck by a mobile x-ray machine in a hospital hallway has obtained a $175,000 judgment from a Johnston County jury.  Ellis Boyle of Knott & Boyle said that his client, Al Gutierrez, was visiting his wife at the WakeMed Raleigh campus when a radiology technician moving the machine—which weighed about 1,200 pounds ...

