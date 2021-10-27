Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Mentally incompetent, dangerous individual may be civilly committed (access required)

Criminal Practice – Mentally incompetent, dangerous individual may be civilly committed (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 27, 2021

Where the defendant was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial, was unlikely to be restored to competency in the foreseeable future and was a dangerous person, he was civilly committed. Background Gary Curbow was charged in the Northern District of Mississippi with committing a federal criminal offense. The Mississippi district court deemed Curbow to be mentally incompetent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo