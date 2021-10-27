Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Suspended Charlotte attorney censured (access required)

Suspended Charlotte attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan October 27, 2021

Attorney: Daniel S. Rufty Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since Disciplinary action: Censured on Aug. 25 Background: Rufty associated with Babbs Law Firm, an out-of-state law firm not authorized to practice law in North Carolina, and aided the firm in falsely holding itself out to North Carolina residents as being able to provide legal representation, debt relief assistance, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo