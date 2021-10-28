Quantcast
Roadside crash leads to $3.25M settlement   (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 28, 2021

The estate of a woman who was killed as she sat in her disabled car has settled its wrongful death suit for $3.25 million, the estate’s attorney reports. Mark Gray II of Gray Legal Group in Greensboro reports that the victim was on her way home from work one early afternoon when her sedan broke down ...

