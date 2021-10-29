Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COA to lift attendance restrictions on oral arguments (access required)

COA to lift attendance restrictions on oral arguments (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 29, 2021

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is lifting restrictions on public attendance at in-person oral arguments, the court has announced. The court resumed holding in-person oral arguments in August, but for public health reasons has limited attendance to parties and attorneys directly involved in cases being argued. But the Court said that it will now lift ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo