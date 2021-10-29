Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Unfair Trade Practices – LLC Ownership Interests – ‘Commerce’ – Fraud Allegations (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Unfair Trade Practices – LLC Ownership Interests – ‘Commerce’ – Fraud Allegations (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 29, 2021

Matters of internal corporate management do not affect commerce as defined by G.S. Chapter 75. The fact that other entities benefited from the alleged deceptive conduct while plaintiff did not does not make the dispute one “in and affecting commerce.” Defendants’ motions to dismiss are granted in part and denied in part. Allegations Plaintiff is an Arizona limited ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo