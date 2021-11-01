Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $12.5M settlement for two minors injured in car crash  (access required)

$12.5M settlement for two minors injured in car crash  (access required)

By: David Donovan November 1, 2021

  The guardians of two children who suffered severe injuries as a result of an automobile accident have reached a partial settlement for $12.5 million, their attorneys report.  Fred DeVore and Bill Acton of DeVore, Acton & Stafford in Charlotte report that one of the children suffered an upper cervical fracture that required a fusion to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo