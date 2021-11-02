Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Dealership to pay $1M to motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 2, 2021

  A motorcyclist who was rear-ended in a hit-and-run wreck on Interstate 85 has agreed to a $1M settlement with a used car dealership after evidence strongly implicated a dealership employee who was never charged in connection with the crash, his attorneys report.  Shawn Howard and Karl Gwaltney of Maginnis Howard in Raleigh report that the impact ...

