Home / News / Commentary / What exactly is emotional intelligence? Well, it’s complicated. (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 2, 2021

BY KAREN NATZEL BridgeTower Media Newswires We often equate emotional intelligence (EQ) with empathy—the ability to be aware of, understand, be sensitive to, and vicariously experience the feelings, thoughts and experiences of another. While truly a demonstration of high EQ, and a powerful way to connect and build relationship, simply “turning on” one’s empathy won’t attain the ...

