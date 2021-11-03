Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Relation back doctrine makes superseding indictment timely (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 3, 2021

Where the factual allegations in the original indictment involving conspiratorial conduct in Nigeria to conceal proceeds of a fraud scheme in the United States provided the defendant notice of the accusations, and the superseding indictment departed from the original by changing “conspiracy to commit wire fraud” to “wire fraud,” the superseding indictment related back to ...

