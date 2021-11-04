Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Miranda Rights – Poor Quality Audio – Invocation of Right to Counsel (access required)

Criminal Practice — Miranda Rights – Poor Quality Audio – Invocation of Right to Counsel (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 4, 2021

Although defendant’s custodial interrogation was recorded, at the 21:10:06 mark on the recording, defendant’s statement was unintelligible, and the interviewing detective said all he could make out in the statement was the word “attorney.” Given defendant’s argument that he unambiguously invoked his right to counsel and the state’s argument that he did not, when the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo