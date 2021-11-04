Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Statutory Sex Offense with a Child – Evidence of All Elements – Jury Instructions – Attempt (access required)

Criminal Practice — Statutory Sex Offense with a Child – Evidence of All Elements – Jury Instructions – Attempt (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 4, 2021

Through the testimony of the victim, her sister, and medical professionals, the state presented clear and positive evidence of each element of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. Where the evidence would not have permitted the jury rationally to find defendant guilty of attempted statutory sexual offense with a child by an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo